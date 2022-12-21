When Feroz Khan turned down Anees Bazmee’s offer to play RDX in Welcome: ‘Went to his house 10-15 times…’

It has been 15 years since Anees Bazmee directorial Welcome hit the big screen, but even after a decade and a half, the feature starring big names like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Feroz Khan still manages to tickle the funnybone with its over-the-top hilarious scenes. Be it Majnu bhai ki painting with Anil Kapoor, or the late Feroz Khan’s ‘RDX dance’ as he plans to take out a victim — they all still hold their own.

In an earlier interview, filmmaker Bazmee had revealed that it was his dream to cast Feroz Khan as RDX in the movie, but the senior Khan had declined his offer not one or two, but over ten times!

Speaking to Cinestaan.com, the director recalled, “I had to convince Feroz Khan. I was always a huge fan of him. I thought if there is anyone who could play the big boss to Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, it was Feroz Khan saheb. However, he didn’t want to do the film. I reckon he was not in great health then. I had forged a friendship with the Khans after I made No Entry with his son Fardeen. One day, he called me at 2 am, saying he liked Fardeen’s work in No Entry, and expressed a desire to meet me. I was adamant that he do the film. I went to his house 10-15 times, and every time he politely refused.”

Bazmee even said at the time that Feroz Khan’s character was not as nicely fleshed out as others, but he still had faith Khan would ultimately give his nod to the project, which is what happened finally.

“I believe he didn’t want to leave us stranded if his health went down. Every day, he offered different excuses for turning down the film. But I always told him that he is the man for the job. One day, he said, ‘This role goes against my image.’ I told him, ‘Sir, I am your biggest fan. This film only adds to your image.’ He finally agreed to join, but two days before we were supposed to leave for Dubai, he refused. My unit had left for Dubai. I told him that I will call everyone back if he didn’t agree. He then asked how many days it will take. He finally had a change of heart and landed in Dubai. He had shot his portion in Mumbai too. I don’t think I had written any great character, but his presence was required to create the desired impact. I cannot take the credit for the role, it was the brilliant acting of Feroz Khan that did the trick,” said the director.

During the same chat, Bazmee had revealed that Welcome had to come to him via lead star Akshay Kumar: “It was Akshay’s call to do this film actually. I didn’t offer Welcome to him, he offered it to me. He called me one day asking for a meeting. He said he really liked my film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) and wanted us to work together. He got producer Firoz Nadiadwala on board. We had no story then, but we had our hero. I have always felt that Akshay is a complete star. He can do action, comedy, emotion. I didn’t even have 1% doubt that he will be able to do it.”

Akshay and Bazmee were supposed to join hands for Hera Pheri 3, however, Akshay has stepped back from the role owing to creative differences.