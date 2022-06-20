When Feroz Khan gambled his ‘last shirt’ to make Qurbani

Actor Fardeen Khan is celebrating his father, late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan’s Qurbani. The film completed 42 years of its release today. Fardeen took to his social media handles to share an anecdote about the making of the 1980 movie.

Taking to Twitter, Fardeen wrote that Qurbani was made with a lot of love and sweat. His post read, “42 years since the release of #Qurbani. In FK’s own words, ‘Son, I had gambled my last shirt making this film. If it hadn’t worked we would’ve been on the streets’. People 2day aren’t aware of what it took to make a film back then. Literally blood, sweat and tears (sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan responded to Fardeen Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Pure passion and pure genius!!”

Helmed and produced by Feroz Khan, Qurbani starred Feroz, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The movie was declared a blockbuster days after its release. The film’s music album, which included the song “Aap Jaisa Koi” by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan, also found many takers.

Qurbani was said to be inspired by the 1972 Italian movie The Master Touch. It was later remade in Tamil with Rajinikanth and Sivaji Ganesan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan is set to make his acting comeback after a hiatus of over 12 years. He recently wrapped filming Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot. The actor will also be seen in the No Entry sequel.