Monday, June 20, 2022
When Feroz Khan gambled his ‘last shirt’ to make Qurbani

Fardeen Khan took to social media to celebrate 42 years of his father Feroz Khan's film Qurbani. The movie had released in 1980 and was a big success.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 4:16:00 pm
QurbaniQurbani completed 42 years of its release today.

Actor Fardeen Khan is celebrating his father, late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan’s Qurbani. The film completed 42 years of its release today. Fardeen took to his social media handles to share an anecdote about the making of the 1980 movie.

Taking to Twitter, Fardeen wrote that Qurbani was made with a lot of love and sweat. His post read, “42 years since the release of #Qurbani. In FK’s own words, ‘Son, I had gambled my last shirt making this film. If it hadn’t worked we would’ve been on the streets’. People 2day aren’t aware of what it took to make a film back then. Literally blood, sweat and tears (sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan responded to Fardeen Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Pure passion and pure genius!!”

Helmed and produced by Feroz Khan, Qurbani starred Feroz, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The movie was declared a blockbuster days after its release. The film’s music album, which included the song “Aap Jaisa Koi” by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan, also found many takers.

Also Read |Fardeen Khan reveals why Feroz Khan launched himself as a director: ‘No one captured the way he wanted to project himself’

Qurbani was said to be inspired by the 1972 Italian movie The Master Touch. It was later remade in Tamil with Rajinikanth and Sivaji Ganesan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan is set to make his acting comeback after a hiatus of over 12 years. He recently wrapped filming Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot. The actor will also be seen in the No Entry sequel.

