When Farah Khan would strip Shah Rukh Khan every week to do an ab check for Dard-E-Disco: ‘Effect on females was distracting’

Recently, Farah Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om, celebrated 15 years of its release. The movie had launched Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood career with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Om Shanti Om was known for paying a funny yet heartwarming hat-tip to Bollywood and its glory years. Apart from its dialogues and its star power, the film was also quite popular for its hit soundtrack, composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The dance number “Dard-E-Disco” saw Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar as he thumped and grooved to Sukhwinder Singh-sung pop number.

The actor had worked out intensely to get his perfect abs which he showed plenty of in the song, much to his fans’ delight. Writer Mushtaq Sheikh, who is a close friend of both Farah and SRK’s, had described the making of the music video in his book The Making of Om Shanti Om.

“The effect on the female members of the crew was very distracting with some of them having to be dragged off the set while the song was being shot,” read a section of the book as the author went on to detail how the filmmaker kept a tab on her actor’s progress: “Every week, Farah would strip Shah Rukh to do an ab check.”

In the same book, Sheikh wrote that a makeshift gym was built inside the studio so that Shah Rukh could work out even between his shoot for the song. Farah Khan, in an earlier interview with Film Companion, had shared that she shot the song pregnant and would often had to take vomit breaks in between the shoot as she suffered from bouts of sickness.

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om also starred Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal in pivotal parts.