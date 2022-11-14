scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

When Farah Khan would strip Shah Rukh Khan every week to do an ab check for Dard-E-Disco: ‘Effect on females was distracting’

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal in pivotal parts. 

srkShah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Recently, Farah Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om, celebrated 15 years of its release. The movie had launched Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood career with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Om Shanti Om was known for paying a funny yet heartwarming hat-tip to Bollywood and its glory years. Apart from its dialogues and its star power, the film was also quite popular for its hit soundtrack, composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The dance number “Dard-E-Disco” saw Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar as he thumped and grooved to Sukhwinder Singh-sung pop number.

Also Read |Rajkummar Rao recalls when he was ‘awestruck’ by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It was a surreal moment..’

The actor had worked out intensely to get his perfect abs which he showed plenty of in the song, much to his fans’ delight. Writer Mushtaq Sheikh, who is a close friend of both Farah and SRK’s, had described the making of the music video in his book The Making of Om Shanti Om.

“The effect on the female members of the crew was very distracting with some of them having to be dragged off the set while the song was being shot,” read a section of the book as the author went on to detail how the filmmaker kept a tab on her actor’s progress: “Every week, Farah would strip Shah Rukh to do an ab check.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

In the same book, Sheikh wrote that a makeshift gym was built inside the studio so that Shah Rukh could work out even between his shoot for the song. Farah Khan, in an earlier interview with Film Companion, had shared that she shot the song pregnant and would often had to take vomit breaks in between the shoot as she suffered from bouts of sickness.

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om also starred Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal in pivotal parts.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:26:32 pm
Next Story

Kerala High Court nullifies appointment of KUFOS VC, one of 10 Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wanted out

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s demise: Know more about the late TV star
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement