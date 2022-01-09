When Farah Khan scolded Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Who do you think you are?’

Farah Khan doesn’t mince words. The choreographer-director is loved by her fans and close friends from the industry, owing to her unabashed, and unfiltered sense of humour. Be it saying that she wouldn’t mind hiring Hrithik Roshan as a nanny for her children, or taking ‘2 minute silence’ for Karan Johar’s private life, or lack of it–Farah is unapologetically herself and makes it clear that she isn’t around to please anyone. Her films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om encapsulate her unusual sense of humour. She is known to be quite tough too, and even Amitabh Bachchan had to face the more strict side of the filmmaker once.

In fact, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed that even he hasn’t been spared by Farah. In the episode, Bachchan asked Deepika Padukone, who was also featuring on the show, “Has Farah ever scolded you on set?” She answered, “When does she not scold?” Farah complained, “This is not right!” Bachchan then went on to say, “I’ve heard you scold a lot. There was this song that we had to choreograph, me and Abhishek, where we had to carry a cap and then throw it on our heads. Despite all our practice, it wasn’t falling on my head correctly. She scolded me, ‘Hey get it right, who do you think you are?’ Farah Khan interrupted him and said, “I was telling that to Abhishek!” Bachchan responded, “But his cap was falling correctly!” Farah then asked, “Are you now finally getting it right?”

Farah Khan doesn’t fear trolls either, and this was revealed during the episode of Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch. Hitting back at those who called her fat, she said, “It is easy to call someone moti (fat). You give birth to three children, and then tell me.” Farah promised to take her revenge and share videos of herself working out in a leotard. Last year, she called out celebrities who were posting their workout videos during the coronavirus lockdown, especially during the migrant exodus. She was severely trolled for that as well, but she was unruffled by it and maintained her stance.

Here’s hoping that she remains her honest, candid and fun self for decades to come. Happy birthday, Farah Khan!