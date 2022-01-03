scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 03, 2022
Must Read

When Divya Dutta met her ‘ever favourite’ Salman Khan, went on to play his sister in Veergati, see photos

Actor Divya Dutta on Monday shared a throwback photo from one of her summer vacation visits to Mumbai. The photo also featured Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 3, 2022 6:32:03 pm
divya dutta, salman khanDivya Dutta and her brother met Salman Khan during once their Mumbai visit. (Photo: Divya/Instagram)

Divya Dutta on Monday shared a throwback click of herself and Salman Khan on her Instagram page. The photo taken during one of her summer vacation visits to Mumbai has Divya and her brother posing with the superstar. The actor revealed that Salman has been her ‘ever favourite’ and she couldn’t hold her excitement upon meeting him. Divya also added how she got a chance to work with him when she joined movies.

“Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! And the similar pose!A few years later ,wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life.love u @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote along with the photo.

Also Read |Atrangi Re stamps on every opportunity to handle mental illness in a sensitive manner

In the picture, the Veer Zara actor is seen wearing a floral salwar kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket. Both Salman and Divya kept their hands folded as they posed for the camera. And while Divya is seen smiling joyously, Salman gives a brooding expression. However, fans could not help but go awww over the sweet moment as they called the photo ‘cute’.

Interestingly, a couple of years ago, Divya Dutta had shared another photo from her visit to Mumbai and wrote, “In summer holidays had specially come from Punjab to see my fav @BeingSalmanKhan shoot. Didn’t know I’d be shooting with him a few years later!!! P.s don’t miss the similar pose!!”

Also Read |Divya Dutta: Male actors who do every kind of role are called versatile, why am I tagged as supporting actor?

Divya Dutta played the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the 1995 film Veergati. The two also shared screen space in Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini’s 2013 release Baghban.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

gul panag birthday
Gul Panag turns 43: The life and times of Miss India 1999

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement