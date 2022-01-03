When Divya Dutta met her ‘ever favourite’ Salman Khan, went on to play his sister in Veergati, see photos

Divya Dutta on Monday shared a throwback click of herself and Salman Khan on her Instagram page. The photo taken during one of her summer vacation visits to Mumbai has Divya and her brother posing with the superstar. The actor revealed that Salman has been her ‘ever favourite’ and she couldn’t hold her excitement upon meeting him. Divya also added how she got a chance to work with him when she joined movies.

“Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! And the similar pose!A few years later ,wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life.love u @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote along with the photo.

In the picture, the Veer Zara actor is seen wearing a floral salwar kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket. Both Salman and Divya kept their hands folded as they posed for the camera. And while Divya is seen smiling joyously, Salman gives a brooding expression. However, fans could not help but go awww over the sweet moment as they called the photo ‘cute’.

Interestingly, a couple of years ago, Divya Dutta had shared another photo from her visit to Mumbai and wrote, “In summer holidays had specially come from Punjab to see my fav @BeingSalmanKhan shoot. Didn’t know I’d be shooting with him a few years later!!! P.s don’t miss the similar pose!!”

In summer holidays had specially come from punjab to see my fav ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ shoot. Didn’t know I’d be shooting with him a few years later!!! P.s don’t miss the similar pose!! pic.twitter.com/GMbqgeiNmd — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 2, 2019

Divya Dutta played the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the 1995 film Veergati. The two also shared screen space in Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini’s 2013 release Baghban.