When Diljit Dosanjh said ‘Earth is my country’: ‘Don’t feel any difference between India or USA’

Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines ever since reports surfaced claiming that he is now a US citizen and has been travelling on an American passport since September 2022. While the internet continues to buzz over the revelation, the singer-actor had, in many ways, hinted at his worldview long before the news broke. In an interview last year, Diljit had spoken about not believing in being confined to one country, saying that “Earth is my country” and that all he truly cares about is “Mother Earth.”

In an old interview with Panos A Panay, President of the The Recording Academy, Diljit shared that he does not see himself as belonging to a single nation. According to him, his identity goes beyond borders.