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When Diljit Dosanjh said ‘Earth is my country’: ‘Don’t feel any difference between India or USA’
The Indian Express reported that Diljit Singh acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has reportedly been travelling on a US passport since September 1 that year.
Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines ever since reports surfaced claiming that he is now a US citizen and has been travelling on an American passport since September 2022. While the internet continues to buzz over the revelation, the singer-actor had, in many ways, hinted at his worldview long before the news broke. In an interview last year, Diljit had spoken about not believing in being confined to one country, saying that “Earth is my country” and that all he truly cares about is “Mother Earth.”
In an old interview with Panos A Panay, President of the The Recording Academy, Diljit shared that he does not see himself as belonging to a single nation. According to him, his identity goes beyond borders.
‘Earth is my country’: Diljit Dosanjh
He said, “These days, countries are at war with each other and we have no control over such things. But I believe music is a way to bring people together across nations. I feel blessed to be a part of music and to spread love beyond borders.”
Diljit further added, “I know a lot of people may not agree with me, but people often argue saying, ‘My country is the best.’ For me, every country is beautiful in its own way. But right now, we need to think beyond countries and focus on Mother Earth. Earth is my country. This land belongs to all of us. I don’t feel any difference whether I am in India, Canada, or the United States. To me, it is all Mother Earth, and I am simply a part of it.”
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When Diljit Dosanjh declined a political offer
The renewed attention around Diljit Singh’s citizenship comes shortly after a think tank comprising retired IAS officers, defence personnel, and professionals from Punjab published a full-page advertisement in a leading newspaper urging him to take over the political leadership of the state, which they claimed had been “brought to its knees by successive dispensations.”
However, Diljit politely declined the proposal through his X handle. Responding to the appeal, he wrote, “Kadey v Nahi (never). Mera kaam entertainment karna (My job is to entertain people). Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much.”
Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that Diljit Singh acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has reportedly been travelling on a US passport since September 1 that year. According to the report, his last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, while an earlier passport had been issued in Zambia.
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