Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
When Dilip Kumar refused to apologise to Madhubala’s father: ‘That sorry became his ego, that was his arrogance’

Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan had once revealed that contrary to popular opinion, their father had no objections to Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's marriage but it was the Naya Daur court case that ruined everything.

madhubala, dilip kumarMadhubala and Dilip Kumar were together for nine years before they parted ways.
Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were young, successful and in love when a court case drove a wedge between them. Madhubala’s father Ataullah Khan sued filmmaker BR Chopra after his daughter shot for Naya Daur for 10 days, also starring Dilip Kumar and it left the two lovers on opposing sides. But after the case was over, Dilip Kumar was ready to make up with Madhubala, and so was she but she had only one condition. Madhubala wanted Dilip Kumar to apologise to her father.

In an interview with News18 Urdu, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan had once revealed that contrary to popular opinion, their father had no objections to Dilip Kumar and Madhubala’s marriage but it was the court case that ruined everything. Madhur shared that after the case was over, Dilip Kumar proposed to Madhubala that she should finish all her films so they could start planning their wedding.

“He (Dilip Kumar) came home and told her that you finish all these incomplete films and we will get married. Madhubala said fine but you have to say sorry to my father,” Madhur recalled, but Dilip Kumar refused. “That sorry became his ego. That was his arrogance that, ‘I will not say sorry’,” she recollected.

Also Read |Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan reveals the actor never ‘forgot’ Dilip Kumar: ‘He came to the graveyard, but burial was over’

This apology became the dealbreaker in their relationship. Madhur shared, “She said if you won’t say sorry, I can’t… I am his daughter. She said, you just have to say it inside the house, not anywhere outside. Dilip saab did nothing unjustified but he refused to say sorry. She said, ‘see, if you are not going to say sorry to him, then I can’t marry you.”

This broke Madhubala’s heart and Madhur further recalled, “Their love of 9 years was over in one day on such a small thing, a sorry. I don’t know… he was a nice man. I don’t know why this came into his head that ‘I will not apologise to your father’.”

For the unversed, Madhubala walked out of BR Chopra’s Naya Daur after working on it for 10 days. Her father said that his daughter’s health did not allow her to shoot an extensive outdoor schedule. After she walked out and Chopra cast Vyjayanthimala, Ataullah Khan sued BR Chopra. The case had Dilip Kumar supporting BR Chopra. Madhubala was obviously supporting her father, but as per BR Chopra’s interview with Sharmila Taliculam, Madhubala apologised to him. “Madhubala did come to my house to apologise and say she was really helpless, but that’s okay. I have no complaints,” he recalled.

Madhubala eventually moved on and married Kishore Kumar a few years later.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:02 IST
