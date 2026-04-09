When Dhurandhar star Madhavan turned barren land into thriving coconut farm in Tamil Nadu: ‘It took 3.5 years’

In the Indian film industry, several actors have nurtured a deep passion for farming and gardening alongside their cinematic careers. While Rajesh Kumar—best known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai—made headlines for stepping away from acting to pursue farming (a journey that also came with financial setbacks and ongoing debt), actors like Dharmendra, Prakash Raj, and Jackie Shroff have often showcased the more joyful and fulfilling side of working with the land. Amid these stories, Dhurandhar star R Madhavan took on a unique and ambitious challenge. He adopted a barren piece of land in Tamil Nadu’s Palini and, through three years of consistent effort, transformed it into a thriving farm of non-hybrid coconuts known for their sweet water and distinctive aroma.

The story came to light in 2020, when the actor shared on social media: “Finally, coconut growing project completed at Palani, Tamil Nadu. So satisfying to see a theory proved. Congratulations and much love to the new local owners. May this be as satisfying to them as it was for us. Sad to leave this wonderful holy place. Thank you all at Palani.”

Madhavan’s post on X. Madhavan’s post on X.

Referring to it as a “project,” R Madhavan later wrote on X, “It was a fantastic project in which we grew super sweet and aromatic non-hybrid, pure dwarf variety coconuts on almost barren land. I will be putting out an article and paper for local farmers soon.”

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In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Madhavan elaborated on the experience and said: “It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield what it was meant to in the first place. From preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right kind of fish in the well— every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it.”

Speaking to ANI, he described the journey as “one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences” of his life. “It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield it was meant to be in the first place. From preparing the land with right mulch to putting the right fish in the well every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhavan also offered glimpses of his terrace garden, proudly showcasing freshly ripened cherries.

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Recently, Rajesh Kumar revealed that his journey into farming has begun to inspire those closest to him. Motivated by his passion and perseverance, his sisters made the bold decision to leave their jobs in the US and Finland and move back to Bihar to support him in his agricultural pursuits.