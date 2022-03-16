When Dharmendra couldn’t say no to working with Saira Banu: ‘Hum kuch keh na sake’

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a very special relationship with late actor Dilip Kumar and his wife, actor Saira Banu. To this day, Dharmendra often speaks highly of the camaraderie that he shared with them. On Wednesday, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor took to Twitter to share an anecdote about his 1975 film Saazish, in which he shared screen space with Saira Banu.

Posting a snippet of the song ‘Woh Bade Khushnaseeb Hote Hain’, Dharmendra said that he never wanted to do the film but he couldn’t say no to the producer. Instead, he gave him the near-impossible task of signing Saira Banu. Saira, who was one of the most coveted actors of the time, agreed to do it and told Dharmendra, “Dharam, I did it for you.” He added, “So hum kuchh na keh sake (So I couldn’t say anything).”

pic.twitter.com/MGm3KeIAUa Friends, i never wanted to do this Film . So i asked the producer to go And sign Saira , very difficult to Sign Her those days . But Saria happily agreed and told me “Dharam, i did it for you” So hum kuchh na keh sake . we shot this song in Hongkong. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 16, 2022

After Dilip Kumar’s death in 2021, Dharmendra revealed how Saira broke the news to him. He wrote on Twitter, “Saira ne jab kaha. ‘Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai’ Dosto, jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. (When Saira said, ‘Dharam, see, Sahab is blinking’, friends, my heart broke into a million pieces. May God bless my friend with heaven).”

In an episode of Indian Idol 12, which was dedicated to Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra said that he was yet to get over the shock of his friend’s death. “He was very close to my heart. His was the first film I watched in my life. Watching him I thought he was so adorable that even I wanted to enter the industry and I also get love like this. And as soon as I entered Bollywood, I got to meet him and I go so much love from him. It’s indescribable.”

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Anil Sharma’s Apne 2.