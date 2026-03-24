When ‘the youngest hero of Hindi cinema’ Dev Anand was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 1995, when late actor-filmmaker Dev Anand was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to the film industry.

Actor Juhi Chawla announced the award, saying, “The Lifetime Achievement Award is also being presented to, let me describe him, eyes twinkling with mischief, the characteristic shake of the head, the unusual swagger, a smile that drove the young women crazy, a romantic all the way, yes, it is Mr. Dev Anand.”

While describing Dev Anand, Juhi also shared how the actor got his first role.

Juhi said, “The time, 1940s, the setting, movie mogul Baburao Pai’s office, Pune. A shy young man stood hesitatingly outside the office, wondering how to make his way in. Suddenly, the movie mogul himself stepped out, but only for a moment. Before the young man could make his move, Pai was back inside the office, the door firmly shut. Two minutes later, a boy came out and asked the young man into the office. Half an hour later, the young man walked out jubilant. He had landed a plum role as the leading man for his first-ever film, Hum Ek Hain.”

“True to the title, five decades later, Dev Anand still remains one of a kind, unique. A hundred films, 45 silver jubilees, 10 golden jubilees. Let us take the opportunity to honor the man who has injected so much talent into the film industry. Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to the youngest hero of Hindi cinema, Mr. Dev Anand,” she added.

BR Chopra was on the stage to present the award. He was asked by Juhi Chawla to share a few words before presenting the award. Chopra said, “Last year, I got the award and I felt honored. Today, I’m giving the award to Dev Anand and I feel honoured again. Mr. Dev Anand, the evergreen hero of Indian film industry, a person who has dedicated his life to it. I was just telling him that he’s the one man who really proved that a man has to go on working in spite of every setback in life. And I, today, feel happy and privileged to give this award to Mr. Dev Anand. I wish him a very, very long life and great success in his filmmaking career as well. Thank you very much, gentlemen.”

Watch Dev Anand being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Screen Awards 1995:

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“Undoubtedly a happy moment, Dev Sahab. We would like to hear a few words from you, too,” said Juhi before handing over the mike to Dev Anannd.

The actor said, “Well, this is a bonanza, I can tell you. I feel a little more excited than I have been. And this has given me a tremendous kick to my present creative thinking. Now, 50 years is a very, very long, long, long, long time. For me, it’s just passed like a jiffy.”

He added, “I remember in 1947, my first movie was released and that was a movie made by Prabhat Film Company. And 50 years later, I’m still making a film. And I’m going with the times and my latest film is My Sola Baraski. It’s almost finished. The moral of the story is time lingers, time also flies. Depends on what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. Thank you so much. Thank you for this award.”

“I want to thank the Screen people and the committee and above all, everybody present here and in this country for this particular award. Thank you,” the actor concluded.

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Not only Dev Anand, but legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Awards in 1995.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards