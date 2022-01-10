scorecardresearch
Monday, January 10, 2022
When Dev Anand sensed there was something fishy going on between RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao have been giving glimpses into their love story with their YouTube show Couple of Things. In the latest episode, their families opened up on their first impressions of Amrita and Anmol.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 10, 2022 4:04:05 pm
amrita rao with dev anandAmrita Rao met RJ Anmol at Jewel Theif's special screening in 2009. (Photo: RJ Anmol/Instagram)

Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have been giving glimpses into their love story with YouTube show Couple of Things. In the tenth episode of the show, the couple interacted with their family members and revealed their first impressions of each other. The video featured RJ Anmol’s parents and sister Ankita Sood, and Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika Rao. As the video began, Anmol’s mother admitted that she wanted a daughter-in-law just like Poonam from Vivah. Interestingly, the character was played by Amrita Rao.

“We watched Vivah with our whole family. The character of Poonam had such an impact on me. I remember telling Anmol to bring a daughter-in-law just like her. I think Goddess Saraswati blessed me when I said that to my son because I got Poonam herself as my daughter-in-law,” Anmol’s mother said in the video. Amrita’s portrayal of Poonam remains etched in fans’ memories. She is still associated with the character.

Amrita Rao’s mother spoke about how the actor was a homebody but while dating Anmol, she would sneak out late at night. Amrita recalled that one time her mother followed her to see what’s cooking. “I remember my mom actually followed me to the lift one day. She was like, ‘Where are you going?’ I was so conscious. I was like, ‘Don’t I have freedom? Can’t I just go down to compound and have a walk?’ This was my situation. It was so difficult,” Amrita recalled. Soon, she remarked, “People think that I am a heroine. I must have had freedom. It was nothing like that. My parents have been very strict.”

RJ Anmol’s father recalled that their affair was so evident that even legendary actor Dev Anand could sense that something is going on between the two. “Jewel Thief ki screening pe ye hua tha. (It happened during Jewel Thief’s screening),” he recalled, adding, “We were standing at a distance. Amrita came to Dev saab (sir) for his autograph. Dev saab guessed something was going on. He told Anmol, ‘Something is fishy, I feel so.’” Anmol’s mother continued, “Dev Saab ki nazar badi sharp thi. We were very carefully watching them. They thought they are not being noticed.” Anmol and Amrita met each other for the first time during Jewel Thief’s special screening in 2009. It was organised by Radio Mirchi.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married on May 15, 2016 after dating for seven years. The two were blessed with their first child, Veer, in 2020.

