Monday, Feb 27, 2023
When Deepika Padukone was worried about Ranveer Singh’s career: ‘She has seen more ups and downs…’

Ranveer Singh who had delivered several hits over the years---sometimes in quick succession, has seen three of his films flopping at the box office in the past two years.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018. (Photo: Instagram/ranveersingh)

Like several other top Bollywood stars, Ranveer Singh too, is witnessing a rather rough patch in his career. The actor, who had delivered several hits over the years—sometimes in quick succession, has seen three of his films flopping at the box office. In an interview to Sunil Chhetri in 2020, the footballer had mentioned that his wife, actor Deepika Padukone was rather nervous about the dedication the actor has for films.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh on how he and Deepika Padukone ‘were able to connect so much’: We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations…’

Chhetri had said, “The past four-five films of yours, have been a blockbuster. In the last few films, you gave more of yourself to the film. Now she is a little wary—not scared—what will happen, because every movie he has given more and more and I hope the streak goes long, but whenever [the phase does come] be sane, your wife is a little tensed about it.”

Ranveer laughed and said, “She is dare I say, a more evolved and mature person than I am. She has seen more ups and downs in her career—she is a great guide, pillar for me, she keeps me on track, and I would not have been able to achieve in my career, had it not been for her. It is my 10th year and I met her three years into showbiz, and I have been with her since. Main bhatak jaata.  Sometimes I feel that would not be able to cope with the celebrity status had it not been for her. She worries for me, only on account of the fact that I will go to any extent to achieve the desired goal.”

Prior to the pandemic, Ranveer Singh had delivered successes like Padmaavat and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. However, his much awaited 83, despite receiving glowing praise from critics could not perform well at the box office as it got caught in the Omicron wave. His next two releases, a social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus were unable to receive even good reviews from critics and failed at the box office. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:57 IST
