When Chitra Singh listened to Jagjit Singh’s voice for the first time and hated it: ‘Tauba…’

Late singer Jagjit Singh brought ghazals to the mainstream and while the entire world was in awe of the singer, his wife Chitra Singh wasn’t impressed by his singing when she heard him for the first time. Chitra shared in an interview that she couldn’t understand the hype around Jagjit’s voice.

In an appearance on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Chitra recalled the first time she saw Jagjit. “I saw him first and he didn’t know I was looking at him,” she said. “He was singing at my neighbour’s house. While he was singing, he took a break and came to the balcony. I was standing in my balcony and listening to his voice. When he came out, I saw a man in really tight pants, white pants, white shirt. He came out, walked around in the balcony and left,” he said.

Chitra recalled that the next day she listened to his voice on a recorded tape. “The next morning I was told that there is a new boy who sings really well. I was made to listen to the tape from the previous evening. Everyone said ‘kya awaaz hai’. I heard and said ‘Tauba, yeh koi awaaz hai’ (holding her head),” she said.

Chitra said that they officially met after a couple of years and that’s when she realised that he was the same person whom she had heard through that balcony. The two eventually fell in love and got married.

When Jagjit wanted to propose to Chitra, she was already married but was living separately from her then husband. Jagjit went up to her then husband Debo Prasad Dutta and confessed that he was in love with Chitra and said ‘I want to marry your wife.’

Jagjit and Chitra were married for over 40 years. Jagjit Singh passed away in 2011 after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.