When Bollywood directors made cameos in movies

Directors like Anurag Kashyap, Shakun Batra, Ashutosh Gowariker and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra have done cameos in films.

Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Kiran Rao among others have made cameo appearances in Bollywood films. Here’s a list of directors who’ve done blink-and-miss roles in movies.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan and Nikkhil Advani in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Farah Khan and Nikkhil Advani in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Farah Khan has made cameo appearances in nearly a dozen films. Her first cameo was in 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as one of the girls on The Neelam Show. Farah also played one of the college students who makes fun of Anjali (Kajol) in another scene. Later, Farah was seen in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Joker, Student of the Year, apart from the end credits of her own directorials.

Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani also appeared with Farah Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He played the guy who announced his love for Farah on The Neelam Show.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar was also an assistant director on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. Karan Johar was also an assistant director on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

Karan Johar made his full-fledged acting debut in Bombay Velvet (2015). But before that, he made cameo appearances in Om Shanti Om, Luck By Chance and Fashion. His first screen appearance was in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). He played one of the friends of Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan).

Punit Malhotra

Punit Malhotra in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Punit Malhotra in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

Remember the guy who bowls to Hrithik Roshan’s Rohan in the cricket match at the start of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? The guy was Punit Malhotra who was assisting KJo at that time.

Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra in the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na song “Pappu Can’t Dance Saala”. Shakun Batra in the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na song “Pappu Can’t Dance Saala”.

Who would’ve thought that Pappu’s geeky friend Nilesh in the song “Pappu Can’t Dance Saala” would one day end up directing movies like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor and Sons?

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ayan Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ayan Mukerji played a passerby in the song “Tumhi Dekho Naa”. In his own directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he played one of the wedding party guests sitting near Ranbir Kapoor as he sang “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein”.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty in a still from Poshter Boyz. Rohit Shetty in a still from Poshter Boyz.

It is said that on the request of Shreyas Talpade, Rohit Shetty agreed to make an appearance in Poshter Boyz (2014). Rohit also played himself in Shamitabh (2015).

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar in Kama Sutra. Zoya Akhtar in Kama Sutra.

Zoya Akhtar played one of the students of Rasa Devi (Rekha) in Mira Nair film Kama Sutra (1997). Zoya was 25 at that time.

Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994). Ashutosh Gowariker in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994).

A regular face on television in the 1980s, Ashutosh Gowariker made appearances in Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Chamatkar and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa among others.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Fashion (2008) marks the only screen appearance of Madhur Bhandarkar. Fashion (2008) marks the only screen appearance of Madhur Bhandarkar.

In Fashion, Madhur Bhandarkar played Madhur Bhandarkar researching for a film about fashion. Well, that’s what the filmmaker did. He is seen at a fashion show party doing research for a movie he’s making.

Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai in a scene from Taal. Subhash Ghai in a scene from Taal.

Alfred Hitchcock might be the master of cameos in Hollywood. In India, Subhash Ghai followed suit with appearances in his movies like Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, Yaadein and more.

Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand, known for action films like War and Bang Bang, played a cab driver in Salaam Namaste. Siddharth Anand, known for action films like War and Bang Bang, played a cab driver in Salaam Namaste.

In the outtakes of Salaam Namaste (2005), Preity Zinta revealed director Siddharth Anand got cold feet before shooting his portion. In the film, Siddharth played a cab driver who drives Amber in the climax sequence, and calls Nick to inform him about her whereabouts.

Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao had a blink-and-miss moment in Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Kiran Rao had a blink-and-miss moment in Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

Blink and you’ll miss Kiran Rao as Deepa’s friend, walking past Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna when the trio check-in at a hotel in Goa in Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha might have done memorable roles in Jai Gangaajal, Saand Ki Aankh and soon-to-release Matto Ki Saikal, but his first appearance was in his own directorial Satyagraha. He played a common man opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn, just before the revolution begins in the film.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani in Happy New Year (2014). Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani in Happy New Year (2014).

He’s now an actor too. But before taking up proper character roles, Anurag Kashyap made cameo appearances in Black Friday, No Smoking, Luck by Chance, Happy New Year and Dev.D.

Yash Chopra and Yash Johar

Yash Chopra and Yash Johar in a song in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Yash Chopra and Yash Johar in a song in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) begins with the song “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste” that had shots of various couples. And among various lovers, filmmakers Yash Chopra and Yosh Johar are seen with their respective wives – Pamela Chopra and Hiroo Johar.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made a cameo appearance in his own film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made a cameo appearance in his own film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra played a pilot who calms down Farhan Akhtar’s Milkha Singh on board a flight. Rakeysh played himself in Shamitabh.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani appeared alongside Aamir Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in Luck By Chance. Also seen here is director Reema Kagti. Rajkumar Hirani appeared alongside Aamir Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in Luck By Chance. Also seen here is director Reema Kagti.

Raju Hirani made cameo appearances in Luck By Chance and Shamitabh. While he is seen with Aamir Khan directing a period drama in Luck By Chance, he is spotted by Dhanush on a film set in Shamitabh.