When Badla star Amitabh Bachchan was mistaken for Salman Khan

Badla producer Shah Rukh Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan are leaving no stones unturned to promote the Sujoy Ghosh thriller. After releasing the first part of the Unplugged session, the Bollywood stars recently got together for another chapter of the interview.

And just like the earlier session, the second half of the tete-a-tete was all about light moments wherein Big B continued to pull Shah Rukh’s leg.

The clip began with SRK expressing how much he admired and looked up to the megastar and went on to play a video which he had made for Bachchan. Senior Bachchan returned the favour by playing a clip which he claimed he had himself put together. The second video turned out to be a mix of all the comical things that Shah Rukh had ever done on the big screen.

After the fun part, SRK got down to business and asked Bachchan the question on everyone’s mind – why does the superstar number his tweets? The Shehenshah of Bollywood let out a laugh and explained that he does so in order to keep track of his posts.

However, the highlight of the episode was when the Badla star revealed that he was once mistaken for the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan during the film’s shoot. Apparently, someone had shouted at him from a car, ‘Hey Salman Khan, how are you doing?’ When SRK asked Bachchan what did he do, the latter just shrugged and said that he waved back at them.

Badla, which also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role, will hit the big screen on March 8. The movie is an official remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest.