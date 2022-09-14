scorecardresearch
When Ayushmann Khurrana joked ‘Kangana plays a mad psycho girl’ in her films, mimicked Irrfan Khan and Shahid Kapoor

On Ayushmann Khurrana's 38th birthday, here's a throwback to his MTV days, and when he took a stab at mimicking some of Bollywood's biggest names.

Ayushmann Khurrana was a VJ on MTV before he became a movie star.

Before Ayushmann Khurrana became one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable young stars, he was a regular on MTV. After winning the second season of the popular reality show Roadies, Ayushmann became a VJ with the channel, where he hosted several shows alongside Jose Covaco and Rhea Chakraborty.

One of the segments that they appeared in together was called Gone in 60 Seconds, and it involved the VJs making funny pop-culture observations. In one video, Ayushmann and Jose took turns ‘spoiling’ the plots of popular Bollywood movies, including Ghajini and Murder. A running gag in the sketch involved the two describing films such as Gangster, Raaz 2, Fashion and Woh Lamhe as the ones in which ‘Kangana is a mad psycho girl’. They ‘spoiled’ Rang De Basanti by saying, ‘Aamir aur uske dost mar jaate hain‘, and Lagaan by saying, ‘Aamir Khan Britishers ko hara deta hai‘.

Another edition of the Gone in 60 Seconds series saw Ayushmann and Jose taking turns at mimicking popular Bollywood actors, and saying the phrase ‘I love you, Rhea’ in their style. The Rhea in question was Rhea Chakraborty. Ayushmann mimicked actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Nana Patekar, Irrfan Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and also cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the fictional character James Bond.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with the critical and commercial hit Vicky Donor. He has since developed a niche for himself with socially relevant mainstream films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and Badhaai Ho — all of which were big hits.

His most recent films, however, haven’t performed quite as well at the box office. The was last seen in the political drama Anek, and before that, in the romantic comedy Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushmann will next be seen in Action Hero and Doctor G.

