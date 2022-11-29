When Asha Parekh said she loved Nasir Hussain but never considered marrying him: ‘Couldn’t break up his family, traumatise his kids’

Yesteryear diva Asha Parekh mesmerised many with the twinkle in her eyes and that pretty face when she debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho. While many fell in love with the actor at first glance, she loved only one man all her life, filmmaker Nasir Hussain who gave her the big break in Dil Deke Dekho. But since Hussain was a married man, Parekh never thought about marrying him since she didn’t want to be a ‘home-breaker’.

Though there were whispers about Asha Parekh and Nassir Hussain’s friendship in the Hindi film industry, nobody ever talked about it, until Parekh wrote about it in her biography, The Hit Girl. Speaking about the same, she told IANS during her book launch, “Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It would’ve been worthless to write an autobiography if I didn’t write about the people who mattered in my life.”

Despite being passionately in love with the filmmaker, with whom she worked on seven films including Teesri Manzil and Caravan, Parekh never wanted to marry Hussain as she didn’t want to be a “homewrecker”. She found it “simpler” to live alone throughout her life than “traumatising” Hussain’s children.

She told Verve magazine, “Staying alone was probably one of the best decisions I made. I was in love with a married man and didn’t want to be a homewrecker. I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own.”

But it was not like Parekh never wanted to get married. It just so happened that she didn’t find ‘right kind of men’ for herself. She told the magazine, “Make no mistake, it wasn’t like I didn’t want to get married. In fact, my mother was very keen on it and had even assembled my trousseau in advance. I met my share of boys but the end result was always the same — they weren’t the right kind of men for me.”

The Kati Patang actor shared that it was in her horoscope that she wouldn’t have a successful marriage which is why her mother “also gave up her dream of seeing me as a bride”.

Though she no longer do films, Asha Parekh often make public appearances at award shows, TV reality shows and film festivals. She was recently seen at the 53rd edition of the Indian Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where she talked about actors lacking access to vanity vans in yesteryears and also gave her two cents on Indian women wearing western clothes.