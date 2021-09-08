When an emotional Aruna Bhatia recalled how well Akshay Kumar handled everything after his father died: ‘My pain reduced’

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. In an emotional note, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

The actor has always been vocal about his close and emotional bond with his family. In an old interview with NDTV, a tearful Aruna Bhatia spoke about how affectionate and loving Akshay has always been to her. “Itna pyaar karna wala baccha ho nahin sakta, itna dhyan karne wala baccha, ho nahin sakta (There can’t be a more loving and caring child than him).” She recalled how naughty Akshay was in his childhood, “Itne shaitaan the, poocho mat. (He was so naughty, don’t even ask). Tod-phod, shaitan, ek hi kaam tha. Padne mein dhyan bahut kam tha. (Breaking things, he was only interested in wreaking havoc. He had no interest in studies).” She remembered that when Akshay failed the seventh grade, his father, who was very angry, asked, “What do you want to do? What do you want to be?” And Akshay responded, “To be an actor.”

Aruna said that she and her husband always agreed on one thing: that their children could do whatever they wanted. “He has always done whatever he wanted. And by the grace of god, it worked out. No one in our family is from the film line, so just looking at him on screen, gives me so much joy. He is not just my son. He is so much more than that. After my husband died, he handled everything so well that my pain was reduced. There’s no other son like him.”

Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital a few days ago. Akshay, who was shooting abroad for his film Cinderella, rushed back to India to be with his mother. On Monday, Akshay had posted, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”