scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

When Arjun Kapoor said Varun Dhawan hammed during his acting classes and was competitive: ‘He took 36 minutes to die’

Actor Arjun Kapoor had once recalled his friendship with Varun Dhawan during his appearance on Koffee With Karan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 2:47:22 pm
Varun DhawanArjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan (Photo: Disney Hotstar)

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share a close friendship, almost bordering on brotherhood as once revealed on Koffee With Karan. Their camaraderie began even before they forayed into the film industry and the two had even taken their acting classes together. In fact, during Season 5 of Koffee With Karan, Arjun revealed that he knows Varun Dhawan through and through, and even though they’ve had their shares of ups and downs, their friendship has survived the test of time.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan says Arjun Kapoor didn’t dance to The Punjaabban Song, The Lady Killer actor says ‘Aapki team ne record nahi kiya’

Referring to their acting classes, KJo mentioned how once Arjun told him that Varun hammed through one class. Varun explained that the exercise was about how long one takes to die and Arjun added, “I took a copied scene, copying Amitabh Bachchan from Agneepath. I took around 30 minutes, and Varun’s competitive streak came out. He has seen that I took that long.  He cannot accept when he doesn’t have the last punch. So he took 36 minutes during the exercise and lit a cigarette while he was dying.” Varun laughed and chipped in, saying that the cigarette ended up burning him slightly, so he kept moving during the exercise.  Arjun further continued, “When you watch his film, just notice, he has to get the attention and he will do whatever it takes for it.”

Arjun had more fun anecdotes to relate about his acting classes with Varun, especially one scenario where Varun had to reprimand him for committing treason against the country. The scene was intended to be an anger exercise and Varun sunk into the character, yelling at Arjun on the stage. “He was so close to me and shouting. Suddenly, my eyes welled up and I was crying and I walked off the stage.” Arjun then added, “What people didn’t know was that he had spat so much at me.” However, Varun was insistent that Arjun did get emotional, “You said you were remembering a relative,” to which Arjun agreed, “I did cry a little, but there was a lot of spit also.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has several projects to look forward to, including Bawal and Bhediya, while Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...Premium
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

2

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

3

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

4

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

5

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery
Know Your City

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement