When AR Rahman called Arijit Singh ‘reckless’ and said he is proud of him: ‘He works from his village’:

Arijit Singh shocked the music world on Tuesday evening when he announced his retirement from playback singing. The news proved deeply disheartening not only for his fans, but also for admirers of Hindi film music at large. At a time when contemporary music is already perceived to be struggling, imagining the industry without a voice like Arijit’s feels bleak. However, the decision was one he took for his own well-being. Since the day of the announcement, several musicians have wished him well for the journey ahead, while others have fondly recalled his working style and deep passion for music.

Just recently, ahead of Arijit’s retirement, music composer AR Rahman, with whom the singer has delivered several hits, including the more recent, heart-touching song “Vida Karo”, spoke about their collaboration in a chat with BBC Asian Network. Rahman said, “He’s a great musician. He’s a producer; he knows the art of producing and he is reckless also, like working from his village, which is very cool.”