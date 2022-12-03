scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

When Anushka Sharma was asked if she’s just ‘a beautiful girl’ being used to sell films by wearing provocative clothes; here’s how she responded

Anushka Sharma justified a scene in the film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, which showed her scantily dressed character stepping out of a pond.

anushka sharmaAnushka Sharma's Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola was released in 2013. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was once put on the spot in an interview for playing a character whose provocative dressing style in the film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was supposedly used as a promotional gimmick. In a 2013 interview with CNBC, she was asked, “You are wearing tiny clothes, shorts in a place where you were to go really, you wouldn’t dress like that. Is this the filmmaker and his vision or is it just the Hindi movies (believing that) ‘beautiful girl sells the films’?”

Anushka replied, “We are talking about Vishal Bhardwaj here, he wouldn’t use these types of tactics to sell the movie.” The interviewer said that a shot of her coming out of a pond was used in the poster as well as the trailer, and asked her if women wearing less clothes helps sell movies. 

However, Anushka refuted the claims and said that her character Bijlii  likes to shock people and her coming out of the pond wearing short clothes is in sync with the character’s personality. “That is the character, it’s just the way she is and dresses. It is all a loud cry saying ‘look at me’ because she is a neglected child.”

“When Vishal Bhardwaj told me about the character, he told me that she will always look like she does not belong to this world. And I have never worked with such people who have to use such tactics to sell their film,” Anushka added. 

Also read |Exclusive | Tabu on her golden run with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: ‘Success is a gamble, can’t be taken for granted’

In an interview with Bollyspice, Anushka had opened up about her character in the film and had said, “Well, Bijlee, as the name suggests, is like lightening. She’s a spoiled brat. I would say that the way I perceived this character, as an actor, was that I felt like she was a bit of an attention seeker. She does things out of the ordinary like coming out of a pond where buffaloes are bathing and getting that tattoo.”

Anushka recently appeared in a cameo in the Netflix film Qala, and will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was released in 2013 and also featured Imran Khan and Pankaj Kapur.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:28:07 pm
