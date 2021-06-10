When Anushka Sharma showed her 3 Idiots audition tape to Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and left them surprised

A video clip of Anushka Sharma showing her 3 Idiots audition tape to Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Anushka, who had auditioned for Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots (2009), is seen showing the video to Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir during the shooting of PK (2014). 3 Idiots starred Kareena Kapoor opposite Aamir while Anushka was the lead alongside the actor in PK.

As Anushka shows her audition tape to Hirani, the director is taken by surprise. “Anushka auditioned for 3 Idiots, no, she didn’t,” he replies, looking flummoxed. When she shows it to Aamir Khan, he is in splits.

In the audition video, Anushka was made to recreate Gracy Singh’s monologue from Raj Kumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS that starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

The viral video features a younger Anushka Sharma dressed in a green top as she auditions for the film. 3 Idiots also starred actors like R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani.

While Anushka didn’t get to work with Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, 5 years later the actor collaborated with the duo in the 2014 blockbuster PK.

Anushka Sharma made her film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). She went on to show her mettle as an actor in several films such as Sultan, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaga, and more. Under her production banner Clean Slate Films, which she launched in 2013 along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, Anushka has backed films like NH10, Pari and Phillauri. In the last two years, her production house has churned content for OTT like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

At present, Anushka has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika to England for the ongoing World Test Championship series. The actor has not done a film after 2018’s Zero.