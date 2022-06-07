scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
When Anne Hathaway gushed about Priyanka Chopra, confessed she googles her every night: 'I have nothing on her'

Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway met at Monday's grand Bulgari event in Paris, where they greeted each other warmly and posed for photographs.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 5:04:15 pm
Priyanka Chopra greets Anne Hathaway at an event in Paris.

Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway warmly greeted each other at an event on Monday, as representatives of a luxury brand. They met in Paris for the event, and posed for several pictures with each other. At one point, the Oscar-winner could he heard telling Priyanka, ““I’m so happy to meet you,” as they two kissed each other on the cheek and grasped each other’s hands.

But did you know that Hathaway is a self-confessed Priyanka Chopra fan? While promoting her 2019 film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey, she said in an interview that she googles Priyanka’s skincare routine for tips. “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it’,” she said.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra mingles with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa at glam event in Paris, greets fans with ‘namaste’. See pics, videos

 

Pictures and videos from Monday’s Bulgari event showed Priyanka, wearing a shimmery gown, and Anne Hathway, wearing a yellow outfit, interacting with each other and the other guests. Both appeared in grand campaigns for the luxury brand recently.

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with the ABC show Quantico, which was cancelled after three seasons. She followed it up with a string of supporting roles in films such as Isn’t It Romantic? and Baywatch. She was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, and will soon make her debut as a Hollywood lead in It’s All Coming Back to Me. She will make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa.

Hathaway was last seen in the film Locked Down, and will next be seen in the Cannes title Armageddon Time.

