When Anil Kapoor joked why Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra: ‘Paise phalaiye the’

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s life has been through some testing times since Kundra was arrested in the porn apps case in July. While the businessman has been back home since September and Shilpa too has resumed her professional activities, the two have not made any public appearances since his release. Shilpa has also refrained from commenting on the case or her husband as she returned to her professional commitments.

An old video of Shilpa and Anil Kapoor, meanwhile is going viral on social media where they joke about her marriage. The video is from Farah Khan’s show Backbenchers that hosted Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty in 2020. The video clip has Farah asking Shilpa how Raj wooed her to which Anil interjects and says, “Paise phalaiye the.”

Shilpa and Farah break into a laughter and then Shilpa says, “Paison ke alawa baahein bhi phaliayi thi.” Anil follows it up with, “Baahon mein paise the na” and they break into another round of laughter.

Earlier, a similar video had gone viral where Kapil Sharma was seen questioning Raj about his source of income. The clip, from June 2020, had Shilpa, Raj and Shamita Shetty gracing Kapil’s show.

Kapil is seen jokingly asking Raj’s source of income as most of the times he’s snapped taking Shilpa for shopping, playing football matches with Bollywood stars and enjoying exotic vacations. When Kapil asks him “Bina kuch kiye paisa kaise kamate ho aap (how do you manage to earn money without doing anything),” leaving the guests laughing.

Shilpa was recently seen on the Sony TV show Super Dancer 4 where she was one of the judges with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She recently made her comeback with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. Shilpa will soon be seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

A few days ago, Raj Kundra deleted his social media accounts.