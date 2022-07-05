When Anil Kapoor complained about Shilpa Shetty getting a lip job while working on their film: ‘It threw my continuity for a toss’

Actor Anil Kapoor has developed an amiable public persona through his interviews, in which he often highlights the work of others, and the jovial manner with which he conducts himself at industry events. His stature in the industry was evident at the 2018 wedding of his daughter Sonam Kapoor, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.

But there was a time when he didn’t hold back on expressing his opinion, regardless of how it might be perceived. While Anil Kapoor conducted himself tactfully in his recent appearances on Koffee with Karan, he embraced the show’s controversial nature in a 2010 episode, on which he was joined by Sanjay Dutt.

It was in the rapid fire round that Anil spoke candidly about a variety of subjects, including people’s appearances and the quality of certain blockbuster films. Asked to identify ‘the last face (he) saw that had a bad botox job’, Anil took a moment to think. “Kaun hai yaar? Yeh lips pe kya karte hain? (I wonder who… What is it that they do on their lips)” he asked Karan, and Karan replied, “Collagen.”

Anil continued, “Can I say about Collagen? I didn’t like the way Shilpa Shetty had done her lips when she was shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai. My entire continuity went for a toss.” Karan asked, “Her lips became bigger?” and Anil replied, “Her lips became bigger, and I said, ‘You just shot for this film and suddenly there’ll be continuity jump’. Itne mote mote lips hogaye they (her lips had become so fat)… But now her lips are fantastic.”

He revealed that Aamir Khan’s blockbuster hit Ghajini was the last film that he had ‘walked out of’, because he ‘didn’t like it’. It was during the same rapid fire round that he said that Abhay Deol ‘needs help’, after Abhay openly criticised the film Ayesha, in which he starred opposite Sonam.

Anil was last seen in the Karan Johar-produced romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which has made over Rs 60 crore at the box office since its late June release. Before that, he was seen in the back-to-back Netflix releases AK vs AK and Thar. Shilpa recently made her acting comeback with the films Nikamma and Hungama 2. Koffee with Karan will return for a seventh season this week.