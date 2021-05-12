Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: When and where to watch it

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release on May 13th, on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s Eid treat, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, is just a few hours away from release. The Eid special action thriller is set to release on Thursday around 12 noon on ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex. The film will be also be available on ZEE5, Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

The film was also expected to get a theatrical release but due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, no theatres are functional due to a complete lockdown in most parts of India.

However, the movie will release in over 40 countries including New Zealand, Canada, Dubai and the rest of UAE, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on the occasion of Eid.

Besides Salman Khan, Prabhudeva directorial also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.