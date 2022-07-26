When an angry Preity Zinta called Tusshar Kapoor after he said her face reminded him of ‘cosmetic surgery’ on Koffee with Karan

Actor Tusshar Kapoor landed himself in a bit of a controversy after a comment he made about Preity Zinta’s appearance in a 2011 episode of Koffee with Karan. The chat show returned for a seventh season in July.

Tusshar appeared on Koffee with Karan alongside his sister, television producer Ekta Kapoor. During the rapid fire round, host Karan Johar asked Tusshar to reveal ‘the first name that comes to your mind when I say ‘cosmetic surgery’. Tusshar replied, “Preity Zinta.” Immediately, he realised what he had said might be controversial and clasped his hands on his mouth. He added, “Ouch. I’m sorry, that was just to win the hamper.” Karan put him at ease, and said, “It’s fine.”

But all was not fine. Preity wasn’t pleased about what Tusshar had said, and according to a PTI report, called him to voice her disapproval ahead of the show’s airing. Tusshar told PTI, “Preity called me. She was upset and I cleared my stand. Everyone knows that Karan’s rapid fire round is just for laughs. You don’t even have the time to think when Karan puts you in the dock. Recently, I saw Preity’s picture in a magazine and she was looking stunning having lost a lot of weight. So, when Karan asked, Preity’s name just came out at the spur of the moment. There’s nothing more to it.”

He continued, “I’ve loved Preity since Soldier. I didn’t mean to hurt her and I’m feeling bad that my comment turned into such an ugly controversy. I’m glad that we spoke and sorted it out rather than letting it snowball into something worse. I don’t even know what botox actually is, and why will I say something like this about someone who I truly respect.”

The latest Koffee with Karan season is much milder as compared to what it used to be. Karan has been avoiding asking his guests potentially controversial questions, especially during the rapid fire rounds. Ranking-based questions have been eliminated almost completely. Guests who’ve appeared on the new season already are Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.