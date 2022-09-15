When Amrita Singh regretted not giving son Ibrahim as much attention as Sara Ali Khan: ‘Because mama was out making a living’

Yesteryear star Amrita Singh is often seen spending quality time with her children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They often take vacations together and Sara posts pictures of the fun time the three of them have together on social media. However, there was a time when Amrita felt guilty about not spending enough time with her kids, especially Ibrahim.

After her divorce from her then-husband Saif Ali Khan in 2004, Amrita had to get back to work to maintain the lifestyle she and her kids were used to. She starred in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kavyanjali to earn money and was also offered good films. In an earlier interview with IANS, she had shared, “I need to work to support myself and my kids. No one pays for my support.”

But it was not easy for her to return to work in 2005. Also, she regretted not spending enough time with Ibrahim who was just four-year-old at that time. She said, “I do regret the fact that my son Ibrahim who’s just four can’t get the same attention from me as my daughter Sara did. Because Mama is out making a living. A fish can’t swim and fly.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced when Sara and Ibrahim were quite young. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced when Sara and Ibrahim were quite young. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Still, the actress tried to maintain a work-life balance by working 20 days in a month, and during the rest of the days, she and her kids lived “like three fun-loving hermits. We’re quite bohemian.”

While Amrita maintained that she had to earn money because she had no support from anyone, Saif claimed that he paid alimony of Rs 5 crores to Amrita at the time of their divorce. Also, he claimed that she also occupied the bungalow which was his.

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

In an interview with Telegraph, he said, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18.” He also expressed displeasure at Amrita working in a TV show as he was quoted as saying, “Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?”

Currently, Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and have two sons with her, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. However, now things appear to be more amicable than before as Sara and Ibrahim are often seen celebrating festivals with Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jeh.