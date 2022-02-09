When Amrita Rao rejected the offer to be an in-house YRF actor: ‘I told Aditya Chopra…’

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao recently shared in a YouTube video that back in 2011, she rejected an offer to be an in-house YRF talent. Amrita, along with her husband RJ Anmol, shared this part of her life on their YouTube show Couple of Things.

Amrita said that she really wanted to be in a YRF film and Aditya Chopra had previously offered her Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Bachna Ae Haseeno. She had to pass on both these offers as these films had kissing scenes and she was not comfortable performing them. In 2011, Aditya called Amrita to the YRF office and shared that he was creating a bank of actors who would be a part of YRF films and wanted Amrita to be a part of it.

“He asked if I still had those reservations that I had before, about performing intimate scenes,” she recollected. After hearing Aditya’s pitch, Amrita was quite impressed but that’s when her dilemma started. Amrita recalled that she spoke to director Sooraj Barjatya, with whom she collaborated on Vivah, about the offer and he suggested that she should follow her heart. Her manager told her that just with the announcement of her association with YRF, she could make crores of rupees.

Amrita Rao recalled that up until that point, she was craving to be a YRF heroine but when she got the chance, she knew she could not compromise on her principles. She recalled that Aditya Chopra had utter respect for her decision when she declined the offer.

“I told Aditya Chopra that I am in a very soulful relationship and as much as your offer is so prestigious, I will not be able to do justice to it and he replied, ‘I perfectly understand Amrita. There is no problem and I hope I can come back to you in the future with an offer that you are comfortable with’,” recalled Amrita.

Amrita Rao is known for films like Welcome to Sajjanpur, Ishq Vishk, Vivah among others.