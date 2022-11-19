scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

When Amitabh Bachchan would work 16-hour days and two shifts to bounce back from financially low phase

Amitabh Bachchan's work ethic is famous in the industry, and according to director Suneel Darshan, it was intact even when he was going through a rough phase professionally.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan in a still from Uunchai.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan recalled how accommodating actor Amitabh Bachchan was during the making of their 2001 film Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, despite being such a major star. The filmmaker said in an interview that when he received a call from Amitabh, asking if he had any work for him, he was touched, and felt that he had ‘arrived’.

This was when Amitabh was attempting to make a career comeback after experiencing significant financial hardships in the 90s. The actor has often spoken about swallowing his pride and asking Yash Chopra for work, which led to him being cast in Mohabbatein. And according to Suneel, Amitabh used a similar method for Ek Rishtaa.

Also read |‘Akshay Kumar’s wife had issues with Priyanka Chopra’: Suneel Darshan recalls Barsaat fiasco that led to Akshay dropping out

The filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “He wanted to come back, he had just signed a movie with Yash Raj, which was Mohabbatein, and Karan Johar had signed him for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

But the production was hit by a setback almost immediately, when actor Juhi Chawla became pregnant. Suneel continued, “Ek Rishtaa started, and we were supposed to shoot that movie over a period of one year, but in the first schedule itself, we got to know that Juhi Chawla has gotten pregnant. I went to Mr Bachchan and explained the problem. He said, Suneel, I’m there; start working on how you’ll solve the problem.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

Suneel applauded Amitabh’s dedication to work, and said, “Mr Bachchan was so generous. He would shoot from 9 to 6 for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and then come to me at 7 pm every evening, and shoot with me till 2 am. That was his zeal and enthusiasm, and I realised he was 58 then. It was all intact.”

Ek Rishtaa also featured Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Amitabh’s comeback was successful. He remains one of the most prolific actors working today. He was recently seen in the film Uunchai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 07:31:52 pm
Next Story

Amit Shah targets Pakistan, says ‘economic crackdown necessary in terror havens’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement