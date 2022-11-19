When Amitabh Bachchan would work 16-hour days and two shifts to bounce back from financially low phase

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan recalled how accommodating actor Amitabh Bachchan was during the making of their 2001 film Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, despite being such a major star. The filmmaker said in an interview that when he received a call from Amitabh, asking if he had any work for him, he was touched, and felt that he had ‘arrived’.

This was when Amitabh was attempting to make a career comeback after experiencing significant financial hardships in the 90s. The actor has often spoken about swallowing his pride and asking Yash Chopra for work, which led to him being cast in Mohabbatein. And according to Suneel, Amitabh used a similar method for Ek Rishtaa.

The filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “He wanted to come back, he had just signed a movie with Yash Raj, which was Mohabbatein, and Karan Johar had signed him for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

But the production was hit by a setback almost immediately, when actor Juhi Chawla became pregnant. Suneel continued, “Ek Rishtaa started, and we were supposed to shoot that movie over a period of one year, but in the first schedule itself, we got to know that Juhi Chawla has gotten pregnant. I went to Mr Bachchan and explained the problem. He said, Suneel, I’m there; start working on how you’ll solve the problem.”

Suneel applauded Amitabh’s dedication to work, and said, “Mr Bachchan was so generous. He would shoot from 9 to 6 for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and then come to me at 7 pm every evening, and shoot with me till 2 am. That was his zeal and enthusiasm, and I realised he was 58 then. It was all intact.”

Ek Rishtaa also featured Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Amitabh’s comeback was successful. He remains one of the most prolific actors working today. He was recently seen in the film Uunchai.