When Hrishikesh Mukherjee screamed at Amitabh Bachchan for wearing lipstick on Anand sets: ‘I have unusually red lips’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares stories about his long and illustrious film career on KBC. Recently the star was complimented by a lady over his lips on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This compliment made him share an anecdote from his film Anand’s sets.

Big B took to his blog to share how the director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and cinematographer Jayawant Pathare screamed at him for his ‘unusually red lips’.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from the 1971 released film Anand along with the story. The film had Rajesh Khanna in the lead role and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Sharing the still on his blog, Big B first wrote, “There is a story to this .. which shall be given in time .. err .. before time .. 🤣🤣🤣.”

He added, “On the picture above a short revert .. nothing stimulating or exciting as being made out to be by some friends .. or intriguing .. just a laugh .. 🤣🤣.”A dear lady commented on my lips on KBC and liked them .. ahhheemmm .. so I put this out ..”

The star shared, “Its a picture form ANAND .. and I retorted to say .. my lips not now but then as seen in the picture had a story .. which was that my lips were unusually red, and often when I went in front of the camera , the Director and the DOP , would scream at me: “Why have you put lipstick on your lips ; who do you think you are , wipe it off ..!!!” followed by a few choice abuses .. 🤣🤣🤣 .. naah just kidding !!”

“When I told them there was no lipstick, it was my natural colour, they did not believe me .. screamed at me again and asked the Make Up to wipe my lips.. the make up person came and tried , and told them what I had been saying all along that there is no lipstick on it .. defeated, the D and DOP, told make up .. put some base make up on them they are too bright, make them dull .. ,” he added.

“So Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury, what you see in the picture ☝🏽 is just that – base make-up that is used on the face , rubbed onto my lips ..AND ..That is how it has been to date .. The lips have weathered 53 years of trial and tribulations .. have withered and lost all the ‘lip stick’ , but still draw attention .. !!! 🤷🏻‍♂️So what can one do .. ? Have a good night 💋,” he concluded.