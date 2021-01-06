When Amitabh Bachchan survived minus 33 degrees in Ladakh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently made a short trip to Ladakh for a shoot, took to his blog early Wednesday to share his experience of working in minus 33 degrees Celsius.

Along with a photo, he wrote on his blog, “worked all day and then flew to Ladakh and back. minus 33 degrees. it’s like the cold just tears into you.” Senior Bachchan was all decked up in his winter wear to save himself from the freezing weather. He wore a cap, gloves, snow goggles and a thick jacket but he mentioned, “even this could not save the freeze.”

T 3774 – … went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could ot save me from the cold .. !! pic.twitter.com/I2BduanyYY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2021

Later in the day, Amitabh Bachchan posted a New Year video from ‘Icy Ladakh’ which had people wishing the audience a happy new year.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor likes to stay connected with his fans through social media. He keeps sharing updates about his upcoming movies and also takes them down memory lane by posting throwback pictures. Recently, he shared a monochrome picture of himself surrounded by many people wanting to take his autograph. “… Moscow , Soviet Union .. early 1990’s ..” Amitabh wrote along with the photo on Instagram.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has Brahmastra, Chehre and Mayday in his kitty.