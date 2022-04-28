When Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the dedication, discipline of Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to share screen space with Ajay Devgn in their upcoming film Runway 34. The two actors have previously worked in films like Major Saab, Khakee, Hindustan Ki Kasam, but apart from these few films, the families of the two actors have been working with each other for many years now.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been actively working in the movies since the 1960s, had a very long association with Ajay’s father, action director Veeru Devgan. Upon his passing in 2019, the actor stopped work on the sets of Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre and mourned his friend in silence. Big B wrote in his blog, “His death came as a sudden shock on the sets of Chehre. I stopped work, made an announcement held a minute’s silence to honour him and continued work. He would have wanted it that way. After the work was over I went to the cremation (sic).”

In a long note, Amitabh Bachchan shared his first memory of Veeru Devgan from the sets of the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera, starring Sunil Dutt in the lead role. It was on that set that Amitabh saw Veeru standing in for an action sequence as the negative character of the film was beating him with a whip. He saw the pain and agony on his face but Veeru endured it all.

“The negative character was beating the leading man with a thin whip-like stick, and the leading man was taking it all in and not retaliating. Khanna Saheb was using a stand-in for the leading man and was renowned for his authenticity when conducting stunts. He was lashing the stand-in, whip-like and with each lash, I could see the pain and agony on the stand-ins face, but he continued to complete the scene dummy rehearsal, to perfection. The stand-in getting the lashing was Veeru Devgan. ,” wrote Big B in his blog. Veeru Devgan passed away in 2019.

Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan has also worked with Ajay Devgn in his production, the Disney+ Hotstar release The Big Bull.