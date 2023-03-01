When Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor composed Silsila’s ‘Neela Aasmaan’: ‘He used to bring his guitar’

Amitabh Bachchan’s song from Silsila ‘Neela Aasmaan So Gaya’ had the actor lending his own voice to the soulful track. The track was composed by Shiv-Hari but the original composers of the track were Amitabh Bachchan and late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor. Shammi, in a video shared by Rajshri Unplugged, revealed that he and Big B composed the tune during one of their jam sessions where Amitabh would play the guitar and he would sing.

Shammi recalled that it was during the shooting of the 1975 film Zameer when he and Bachchan would spend time together in his hotel room jamming after the day’s shoot. “We all stayed in the same hotel. After shooting, he used to bring his guitar over to my room and I used to sing and together we made music,” he recalled and continued, “And one fine evening, we made a wonderful tune. I started singing a pahadi tune and he followed me on his guitar.”

Shammi recalled that after many years, when Amitabh was shooting for the 1981 film Silsila, he called Shammi and asked his permission to use the tune. “One fine day when he was shooting for Silsila, he rang me up. He said, ‘Shammi ji, Can I use that tune?'” The Junglee actor, however, had forgotten all about the composition and Amitabh reminded him saying “That tune which we made during Zameer.” Shammi was more than happy to give his blessings. “I said ‘Oh my god, go ahead. Do whatever you want to do with it’ And that’s what he did. he used it in Silsila with ‘Neela Aasmaan So Gaya’.”

In an earlier interview with Sathya Saran for Rediff, Hariprasad Chaurasiya (of the Shiv-Hari duo) said that he “liked the sound of the tune” of ‘Neela Aasmaan So Gaya’. “I liked the sound of the tune, told him to sing it to us and developed it into a full-fledged song,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan sang another song, ‘Rang Barse’, for the film.