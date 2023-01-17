When Amitabh Bachchan rated himself 7.5 as a husband, wife Jaya Bachchan gave him only 5 points: ‘The most annoying experience of my life is when…’

Amitabh Bachchan might have essayed the role of an ideal husband in his many movies, but his wife Jaya Bachchan doesn’t quite find him romantic in real life. She didn’t rate him well when she was asked how good a husband he is on a scale of 1 to 10. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973. They will be completing 50 years of marriage this year.

During a conversation with Simi Grewal for her chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Amitabh was asked to rate himself as a husband by the host. The actor gave himself 7.5 out of 10. But when Jaya was asked to rate him, she gave him 5 out of 10. This prompted Simi to ask Jaya what made her cut those five points and she replied looking at Big B, “Quick decisions.”

The Silsila actor himself quoted a reason for which Jaya didn’t give him a good rating. He said, “Not coming down to the dining table when it is laid.” Jaya added, “It is the most annoying experience of my life. He never eats when the food is at the right temperature. He is on the table on dot when Shweta is at home, but Abhishek and me..” Big B interrupted, “Now we know where my priorities are..”

A picture from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's wedding. (Express Archive Photo)

Jaya then listed her husband’s priorities, which had his parents on the top spot followed by his two children, Abhishek and Shweta, then came his profession and then his wife Jaya. But the Abhimaan fame actor said that her being down on his priority list doesn’t ‘upset’ her.

In the same conversation, Jaya Bachchan also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan is not “romantic” with her. When Simi Grewal asked them husband and wife, if Amitabh was a romantic, he blatantly denied and Jaya looked at him and said, “Not with me.” This made Amitabh check with Simi what she meant by being a romantic, which Jaya explained as getting wine and flowers for their partner. Jaya then said, “He’s very shy. I don’t think he is…” Amitabh interrupted, “I’ve never done that.” Jaya added, “Maybe if he had a girlfriend he’d do it, but I don’t think…”

Jaya Bachchan also shared that when she was his girlfriend, he hardly spoke to her. Simi looked at Amitabh with a puzzled expression on hearing this and he said, “It’s such a waste of time.”