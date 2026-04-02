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‘He led a very positive, unique life’: When Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to his ‘senior’ Vinod Khanna at Screen Awards
At the 2017 edition of the Screen Awards, Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to his former co-star Vinod Khanna.
As the industry gears up for the highly anticipated Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place in Mumbai on April 5, it is worth revisiting a poignant moment from nearly a decade ago. At the 2017 edition of the Screen Awards, the film fraternity came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to late actor Vinod Khanna. The moment was made even more special when his contemporary, often seen as his immediate competitor, Amitabh Bachchan took the stage to reflect on their shared journey and remember the late legend.
Taking to the stage, Amitabh said, “He was one of my earliest friends when I came into the film industry. He was my senior, but he never made me feel that I was his junior. We did several films together. Vinod has always had a mind of his own, never cared about what others thought about him, and always led a very positive, unique life. He was accepted as a leading man, as a hero. After gaining immense popularity and success, he switched to politics. This is a very rare phenomenon for an actor.”
He added, “I believe there are very few examples in the field of acting that can be compared with this kind of achievement. Vinod left us too early, and we all miss him today. We will remember you, Vinod, and we shall always remember you with great fondness.”
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Watch the moment here:
The tribute also saw Kavita Daftary, Vinod Khanna’s second wife, being invited on stage by Amitabh Bachchan. She took a moment to remember her husband, saying, “I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire film industry. I want to thank Vinod’s fans, because together you gave him a platform to do what he was really passionate about. The day he took his last breath, to me, he was the most beautiful I had ever seen him. He was a man of peace, enveloped with love, and I think the film industry really enabled him to do this.”
At the peak of their careers, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were often compared, with frequent reports suggesting a rivalry between the two. Some even claimed that Vinod was “jealous” of Amitabh’s rising stardom. However, Vinod himself addressed such speculation in an interview with News24, offering a measured perspective: “He must steal the show. I don’t feel bad. I think I got the due I deserved. I don’t think those films could have been made without me. I was the only contender to Amitabh Bachchan. There was nobody else. Why should I have thoughts of not being successful? The media always kept the competition alive and healthy. These are just media things; if you will do a poll of 100 people, 50 will vouch for Amitabh and others for Vinod Khanna.”
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.