‘He led a very positive, unique life’: When Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to his ‘senior’ Vinod Khanna at Screen Awards

As the industry gears up for the highly anticipated Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place in Mumbai on April 5, it is worth revisiting a poignant moment from nearly a decade ago. At the 2017 edition of the Screen Awards, the film fraternity came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to late actor Vinod Khanna. The moment was made even more special when his contemporary, often seen as his immediate competitor, Amitabh Bachchan took the stage to reflect on their shared journey and remember the late legend.

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Taking to the stage, Amitabh said, “He was one of my earliest friends when I came into the film industry. He was my senior, but he never made me feel that I was his junior. We did several films together. Vinod has always had a mind of his own, never cared about what others thought about him, and always led a very positive, unique life. He was accepted as a leading man, as a hero. After gaining immense popularity and success, he switched to politics. This is a very rare phenomenon for an actor.”