When Amitabh Bachchan dedicated his Best Actor trophy to Ranveer Singh: ‘The happiest moment is that Ranveer is standing right next to me’

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, scheduled for April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2016, when Amitabh Bachchan not only won Best Actor for his performance in Piku, but also shared the honour with Ranveer Singh, who received the award for his performance in Bajirao Mastani.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and Sonali Bendre took the stage to present the awards, and while announcing the winner, Ghai said: “The Best Actor – Male Award… oh God, oh God. An actor who has been reigning for the last 40 years, one of the tallest actors, Amitabh Bachchan. Now, there’s another good news: there’s another award for a male actor who will reign for another 40 years. His name is my favorite, Ranveer Singh.”

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Big B took the mic to share, “I want to thank the Screen Awards, but the happiest moment is that Ranveer is standing right next to me. Even if you weren’t here today, I dedicate this award to you.”

“Thank you Shoojit da (Shoojit Sircar) for challenging me with all these funny kinds of roles. The leading lady and the main person in the film is Deepika, a female. The writer is a female, and the story revolves around the power of a female, and I think that’s really the strength we all believed in and want to believe in: that women are an equal part of our society and will continue to be a very strong element in our society. Thank you so much,” added Amitabh .

See Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh’s video from Screen Awards 2016:

The host Kapil Sharma then asked Ranveer Singh, “Would you like to say something on this historic occasion? What’s in your heart right now?”

“This is, perhaps, the most special honor and award for the rest of my life, because I am sharing it with the person who inspired me and made me want to be an actor in the first place: the icon, the greatest, the legend, Amitabh Bachchan. I love you, sir. Thank you, sir. Thank you, thank you,” said Ranveer.

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He went on to share, “A few others I want to thank… thank you to my father, the audience, for showering so much love on this film Bajirao Mastani and making it special. To the entire team of Bajirao Mastani, everybody who worked on it. Mr. Bhansali, sir, thank you for believing that I could be your Bajirao.”

Ranveer concluded by saying, “To my wonderful co-actors, Priyanka, Deepika, thank you for making my performance better and my life beautiful.”

Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards