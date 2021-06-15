When Amitabh Bachchan danced on stage with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, watch video

There are several on-stage performances that we keep going back to, and the Bachchan parivar congregating to perform Kajra Re at an award show is one of them. The iconic Bunty Aur Babli track featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan was recreated on the IIFA stage in 2005. The trio came together to dance to the beats and the video often finds its way to the internet.

This was the first time when the Bachchan father-son duo was seen matching steps with Aishwarya at a live event. Interestingly, this was before Aishwarya married Abhishek in 2007. The two are now parents to daughter Aaradhya, 9.

Watch the video here:

While the film was a hit, the song is among one of the most popular tracks of the last two decades. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, its lyrics were written by Gulzar.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Vikas Bahl’s GoodBye, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who returned to the sets after the Maharashtra government eased the Covid-19 restrictions, shared with his fans, “done for the day .. a bit earlier due the movement restrictions .. but done all the same.”

“A massive production job in enclosing the entire set of a city for the creation of the ‘virus bubble’ and the monsoon rains – capable of crumbling the strongest of structures into the waters of the earth .. yes .. work has had semblance of balance .. of being out of the confines .. of doing rather than hoping of doing .. and that does mean much in the circumstances we exist in. Early calls .. early wraps .. so early bed,” he continued.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has wrapped Dasvi. Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan lauded Abhishek Bachchan’s script choices and noted how the actor had a fruitful 2020 with projects like Anurag Basu’s Ludo and the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which marked his digital debut.

Abhishek also has Bob Biswas to his credit. Aishwarya Rai, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled for 2022 release.