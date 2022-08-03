When Amitabh Bachchan advised Shah Rukh Khan to apologise with folded hands: ‘Even if it is not your mistake…’ 

Updated: August 3, 2022 2:34:53 pm
Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan learnt two of the most important lessons of being a star from none other than Bollywood’s ‘Shehenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan. When both the actors were sitting backstage and waiting for their turn to be on the stage, Shah Rukh tried to make small talk with Big B and asked him about his last thought before putting his foot on the stage. Though Bachchan’s advice sounds hilarious, for SRK it is one of the most prominent ones.
Bachchan told Shah Rukh, “I check my zippers.” The Chak De actor revealed this during his appearance on AIB Podcast. And he said that he wants all other actors who do live shows to follow the advice as he also does the same now.
Another poignant thing Shah Rukh learnt from Amitabh Bachchan is to apologise even when it is not his fault. Bachchan, who has been in the film business for over 50 years, told SRK, “Now that you have become a big star, whatever you do, you will always be in the wrong. So, whenever you are wrong, haath jodd kar maafi maang lena (apologise immediately with folded hands)”.
When Shah Rukh interrupted him and asked him, “But Amit Ji, agar maine galti na ki ho? (What if I am not wrong?)” The industry veteran retorted by saying, “This is what I am telling you, just apologise.” He also told the Zero star to always bow down and talk and if ever someone punches you, never punch that person back. “Do you know what will happen if you will punch back? People will say, ‘tum drunk the’ (you were drunk),” senior Bachchan advised Shah Rukh.
He also suggested what can be said if SRK reacted to anger with anger — “you are arrogant”, “paisa tumhaare sar chadh gaya hai (money has gone to your head)”, “tum illegal aadmi ho (you are an illegal sort of a man)” or “you are corrupt”. After listening to all this, Shah Rukh said he was so scared that he didn’t want to be a star.
After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan is back on a movie set. He has already announced his three films: Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
