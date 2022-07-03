When Amit Kumar won against Kishore Kumar, was presented the award by his father: ‘He said tune mujhe hara diya’

Singer Amit Kumar, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, made a mark in the movies when he sang popular songs like ‘Bade Achchhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Aati Rahengi Baharein’, ‘Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Varna’, but the present day audience largely remembers Amit as the man who has preserved the legacy of his late father. But there was a time when Amit superseded his father.

1981 was a glowing year for Amit Kumar as his songs for Kumar Gaurav’s Love Story were all hits. With music by RD Burman and lyrics by Anand Bakshi, the album had hit tracks like ‘Dekho Maine Dekha Hai Yeh Ek Sapna’, ‘Yeh Ladki Zara Si Deewani Lagti Hai’ and ‘Yaad Aa Rahi Hai’ among others. This was the era when Filmfare Awards were considered the top-notch film awards in the country and Kishore Kumar had won plenty of Best Male Playback Singer awards. In fact, to date, Kishore Kumar is the most nominated singer in this category with 28 nominations, and holds the most wins – eight.

In 1982, the nominations included Amit Kumar for Love Story’s ‘Yaad Aa Rahi Hai’, Jagjit Singh for Prem Geet’s ‘Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum’, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam for Ek Duuje Ke Liye’s ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’ and Kishore Kumar was nominated for Kudrat’s ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ and Yaarana’s ‘Choo Kar Mere Mann Ko’.

Amit recalled that his father called him and broke the news that he had won the award. Amit shared with Bollywood Hungama in 2020, “I remember that time I was performing in Rajkot, there was a show. There were no mobile phones at the time. My father rang me up from Mumbai. He said ‘Congratulations, you have just won the Filmfare award aur tune mujhe bhi hara diya (You have won against me). I was so happy. But the biggest moment for me was, that he gave me the award on the stage. That was a great moment.”

Amit recalled that he received his trophy from Kishore Kumar and the entire auditorium gave them a standing ovation. “My father giving me the award, the whole auditorium stood up. I had tears in my eyes. And he just hugged me. We embraced for at least one full minute. Everyone was clapping. That was the biggest, he gave me the award,” he shared.

Amit had a prolific career in the 1980s, and has since then, sung a few songs but the singer admits that people like to associate him with his father, even though he also has many credits to his name.