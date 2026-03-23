When Alia Bhatt taught Shah Rukh Khan ‘bad’ dance moves at 2015 Screen Awards

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One highlight came at the 2015 Screen Awards, when Alia Bhatt shared a playful onstage moment with Shah Rukh Khan after he invited her to teach him a few dance moves.

At the awards gala, Alia received the Hero Female Award. After accepting the honour, she said, “Last year I was very, very grateful to do three very, very special films, starting with Highway, then 2 States, and then Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. I just want to thank all my directors—Imtiaz, Abhishek, Shashank—all my co-actors, Varun, Randeep, Arjun, and most of all, I would love to thank Karan Johar. He is the reason I am here today. Thank you for bringing me into this industry and for giving me this Hero Female award. And of course, my mom, my father, and my sister for bearing with all my craziness.”