Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Alia Bhatt taught Shah Rukh Khan ‘bad’ dance moves at 2015 Screen Awards
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at a memorable moment from the 2015 Star Screen Awards, when Alia Bhatt taught Shah Rukh Khan some 'bad' dance moves.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One highlight came at the 2015 Screen Awards, when Alia Bhatt shared a playful onstage moment with Shah Rukh Khan after he invited her to teach him a few dance moves.
At the awards gala, Alia received the Hero Female Award. After accepting the honour, she said, “Last year I was very, very grateful to do three very, very special films, starting with Highway, then 2 States, and then Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. I just want to thank all my directors—Imtiaz, Abhishek, Shashank—all my co-actors, Varun, Randeep, Arjun, and most of all, I would love to thank Karan Johar. He is the reason I am here today. Thank you for bringing me into this industry and for giving me this Hero Female award. And of course, my mom, my father, and my sister for bearing with all my craziness.”
READ ALL CHETAK SCREEN AWARDS STORIES HERE
Soon, Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to chat with Alia Bhatt. He quipped, “You know, I understand this ‘Hero Female award.’ I’ve had this problem for a long time.”
SRK added, “I just want to tell you, I saw this film (Highway) of yours. They showed me some snippets. And there was this bad dancing bit that you do in it. I’m sure everybody here would love to see this wonderful actor—actress, hero female—do a bit of dancing like a girl or a boy or whatever it is.”
As Alia performed the moves, Shah Rukh Khan joined in. Stars in the audience, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Rekha, and Juhi Chawla, were seen enjoying the act.
Watvh Alia Bhatt’s special dance with Shah Rukh Khan at Screen Awards 2015:
Ending the light-hearted exchange on a heartfelt note, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Thank you very much. That’s very sweet. Whatever little doubt there is about our hero-female-male thing is all finished tonight. Thank you very much. I bless you, and may we see you charm us, entertain us, and act for us for years to come. You’re absolutely wonderful and amazing. God bless you.”