scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

When Alia Bhatt opened up about her equation with ‘mad, crackpot’ Deepika Padukone, if it’s awkward to see her and Ranbir Kapoor together

On season six of Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt had said there is nothing to feel awkward about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's friendship.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 12:05:48 pm
alia bhatt deepika padukoneAlia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone share a warm bond. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt revealed many things about her relationship with husband Ranbir Kapoor during her recent appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7. She even said that she is friends with his ex-girlfriends, hinting at her friendship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. This comment took us back to the sixth season of the show, when Alia shared the couch with Deepika Padukone.

At the time, Deepika and Alia spoke at length about their equation with each other. Deepika also told KJo how she values her relationship with Ranbir. On being asked about it, Deepika said, “It only gets better. The relationship we share today is what I value the most. I don’t think it could be in a better place.”

Also read |Koffee with Karan Season 7 Episode 1 review: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh squeeze in some genuine moments between gossip, innuendos, puns

Karan asked Alia if she ever felt awkward when Deepika and Ranbir were around each other. She replied, ” I don’t hold onto things and there is nothing to feel awkward about. If there is an awkward conversation, then of course that will spring up some awkwardness. It is what it is and there is nothing to feel bad about it. We are very happy, at peace and content.”

karan johar alia bhatt Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt got together for a party at Ranbir’s house. (Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Deepika and Alia got to know each other better when they attended a Coldplay concert together. The Padmavat actor had shared, “It started at IIFA two years ago. We went to watch a Coldplay concert and that’s when we spent a considerable amount of time together, which was unplanned. That’s the night when we really connected.” Deepika also narrated how during the concert both of them went to the men’s washroom as there was a long queue outside the women’s washroom. And in Alia’s words, they have been to “many loos together after that.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty
Also read |Koffee with Karan Season 7: Karan Johar says Hindi film industry was ‘put in the dungeon for two years’

Alia discovered a different side to Deepika’s personality. “That night was a revelation for me as I had always seen Deepika very poised and proper. She is mad, like a crackpot,” Alia exclaimed.

deepika padukone and alia bhatt Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together for Koffee with Karan 6.

Elaborating on the kind of relationship she shares with Deepika, Alia said, “Though I have spent more time with Katrina since we used to go to the gym, Deepika and I have always been very warm. There is a sense of comfort. If I sit down with DP for a night, I will share things about my life and I will be ok. We do not talk every day, we are not friends in that sense, but whenever we hang out together, we have a comfort level.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement