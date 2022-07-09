When Alia Bhatt opened up about her equation with ‘mad, crackpot’ Deepika Padukone, if it’s awkward to see her and Ranbir Kapoor together

Alia Bhatt revealed many things about her relationship with husband Ranbir Kapoor during her recent appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7. She even said that she is friends with his ex-girlfriends, hinting at her friendship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. This comment took us back to the sixth season of the show, when Alia shared the couch with Deepika Padukone.

At the time, Deepika and Alia spoke at length about their equation with each other. Deepika also told KJo how she values her relationship with Ranbir. On being asked about it, Deepika said, “It only gets better. The relationship we share today is what I value the most. I don’t think it could be in a better place.”

Karan asked Alia if she ever felt awkward when Deepika and Ranbir were around each other. She replied, ” I don’t hold onto things and there is nothing to feel awkward about. If there is an awkward conversation, then of course that will spring up some awkwardness. It is what it is and there is nothing to feel bad about it. We are very happy, at peace and content.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt got together for a party at Ranbir’s house. (Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt got together for a party at Ranbir’s house. (Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Deepika and Alia got to know each other better when they attended a Coldplay concert together. The Padmavat actor had shared, “It started at IIFA two years ago. We went to watch a Coldplay concert and that’s when we spent a considerable amount of time together, which was unplanned. That’s the night when we really connected.” Deepika also narrated how during the concert both of them went to the men’s washroom as there was a long queue outside the women’s washroom. And in Alia’s words, they have been to “many loos together after that.”

Alia discovered a different side to Deepika’s personality. “That night was a revelation for me as I had always seen Deepika very poised and proper. She is mad, like a crackpot,” Alia exclaimed.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together for Koffee with Karan 6. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together for Koffee with Karan 6.

Elaborating on the kind of relationship she shares with Deepika, Alia said, “Though I have spent more time with Katrina since we used to go to the gym, Deepika and I have always been very warm. There is a sense of comfort. If I sit down with DP for a night, I will share things about my life and I will be ok. We do not talk every day, we are not friends in that sense, but whenever we hang out together, we have a comfort level.”