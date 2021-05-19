When Akshaye Khanna admitted that he can’t take his eyes off Aishwarya Rai: ‘You just keep staring at her like a lunatic’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna once tagged his Taal co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the sexiest girl in the business in an interview with filmmaker Karan Johar. A video of the conversation is currently making the rounds of the internet.

During the interview, Johar asked Khanna who he thinks is the sexiest girl in the business right now. The actor quickly replied, “Ash.” When the filmmaker confirmed if he actually means that Aishwarya is beautiful as well as sexy, Akshaye remarked, “I cannot take my eyes off her every time I meet her.”

He added, “It’s embarrassing for men. She must be used to it, but I am not used to not being able to take my eyes off someone. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic.” Agreeing to Akshaye’s statement, his Ittefaq co-star Sonakshi Sinha said, “Even I will not be able to take my eyes off her.”

Apart from Taal, Akshaye and Aishwarya worked in Aa Ab Laut Chalen, which was directed by late actor Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Akshaye Khanna was last seen in 2020 release Sab Kushal Mangal.