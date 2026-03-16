When Akshay Kumar stunned Bollywood by rejecting his Best Actor trophy for Aamir Khan

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. At the 2009 Screen Awards, Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award for his hit film Singh Is Kinng. However, what surprised everyone was Akshay’s gesture of rejecting the award and dedicating it to Aamir Khan.

Akshay dedicated his popularity-based recognition to Aamir for his performance in the blockbuster Ghajini, a move that was widely appreciated by fans and the industry alike.

The award was announced by the evergreen actress Rekha, who said, “Ladies and gentlemen, before I announce the winner, I just want to say I didn’t pray for this one. It was actually somebody else’s praise, along with the billions and trillions of Indians all over the world. Actually, including me too. Especially his wife, Twinkle Kumar. This is for Akshay Kumar.”