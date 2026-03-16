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When Akshay Kumar stunned Bollywood by rejecting his Best Actor trophy for Aamir Khan
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2009 Screen Awards, when Akshay Kumar dedicated his Best Actor (Popular Choice) award to Aamir Khan.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. At the 2009 Screen Awards, Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award for his hit film Singh Is Kinng. However, what surprised everyone was Akshay’s gesture of rejecting the award and dedicating it to Aamir Khan.
Akshay dedicated his popularity-based recognition to Aamir for his performance in the blockbuster Ghajini, a move that was widely appreciated by fans and the industry alike.
The award was announced by the evergreen actress Rekha, who said, “Ladies and gentlemen, before I announce the winner, I just want to say I didn’t pray for this one. It was actually somebody else’s praise, along with the billions and trillions of Indians all over the world. Actually, including me too. Especially his wife, Twinkle Kumar. This is for Akshay Kumar.”
When Akshay Kumar came on the stage, he shared, “I’m actually so touched. Really, I wanted this little beauty for my whole career for the last 18 years. I strived for this moment. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine it would happen, at least not to this Chandni Chowk ka ladka. I never thought about it, but it has happened, and it came from you—the people. For you, I’ve made outrageous efforts and performed insane stunts, all in the hope that I could make you laugh, make you cry, and make you love Bollywood.”
Akshay went on to add, “But you know, as I stand here holding my dream in my hand, and my father’s love in the other, I just want to tell you something. A few days back, I saw this movie, Ghajini, and I was bowled over. I saw my movie Singh Is Kinng again after that when I was coming from London to Bombay. Obviously, I couldn’t help but compare our work.”
Ghajini actor Asin was in the audience as Akshay gave his speech.
“That’s when I knew without a doubt that the best actor this year by far, according to me, is Aamir Khan for Gajini. What that man did for his movies was pure dedication. It is, as they say, historic. That’s what I feel. And I refuse to be the man who pretends to take this away from him,” added Akshay.
Actors like John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Farah Khan were all left surprised by this gesture by Akshay Kumar.
Watch Akshay Kumar’s video from Screen Awards 2009 here:
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“I’m not going to take it away from him at all. I know that this moment is never going to come again in my life, but I cannot walk out of here, holding something I know that doesn’t belong to me. I’m sure I haven’t offended my people who have voted for me, but I’m still here striving for your love, for your support, and maybe one day, one day, I will win it back again. It hurts me to say, it really does, and I thank you from all my heart, but Aamir, this one is for you, mate. You deserve it. So I would request that if you can take this award, because this belongs to you, and I would love it for you. Thank you very much,” concluded Akshay Kumar.
Twinkle Khanna beamed with pride as she watched her husband, Akshay Kumar, make the gesture, cheering for him the loudest.
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