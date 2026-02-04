When Akshay Kumar tried to outshine Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic by doing handstands, recalls Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Leave tennis, ye karke dikha’ 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently sat down with tennis trailblazer Sania Mirza, and the conversation went back to 2014, when Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic visited India for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). The visit was a blend of Grand Slam intensity and Bollywood glamour.

Riteish called it an “incredible moment” and remembered how Akshay Kumar did a handstand to impress Federer. He said on Serving With Sania, “It was an incredible moment. We all went by bus to a farmhouse. To have tennis legends all around and Aamir played tennis that day. Akshay and I were just pretending to show off, I was flashing my pickleball skills, while Akshay was busy doing handstands, teasing, ‘Jo Roger nahi kar sakta, arey tu kya tennis khelega, ye karke dikha’.”