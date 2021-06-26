When Ajay Devgn was not allowed to talk to Kajol on the phone, even after two years of being married

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have shared screen-space in several movies and have been rock solid when it comes to their marriage. The two have a quintessential filmy love story, but we hardly know how Ajay wooed Kajol to marry him and how Kajol broke the news to her family. In an old video that has surfaced on social media, veteran actor Tanuja has shared how Ajay entered her daughter Kajol’s life, and became family to them.

On the Raveena Tandon-hosted celebrity chat show It’s My Life, Tanuja once recalled the moment Kajol told her that she was in love. She says, “She (Kajol) comes to me, and said ‘Mom I’m in love.'” Tanuja recalled that when she asked her more questions, the DDLJ actor said, “You should see his eyes mom.” And finally said that was she was in love with Ajay Devgn.

Tanuja shared she was taken by surprise because she knew Ajay’s father, late action director Veeru Devgan. She said, “I knew Ajay is Veeru ji’s son. Veeru ji was so handsome and charismatic, and here is Ajay, equally or more good looking, and as charismatic (as his father) if not more.”

Tanuja also recalled how Ajay would call Kajol on the landline when Kajol visited her mother’s house after marriage. She recalled how she used to get upset that Ajay never called her Mom, even after being married to Kajol. Tanuja shared that she gave him an ultimatum that he would have to address her with Mom, or Tanuja ji, or something else and that was when he called her Mom for the first time.

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. The two recently celebrated 22 years of togetherness, and have two children — daughter Nysa and son Yug. The two stars were last seen together in Om Raut’s directorial — Tanhaji.