When Ajay Devgn shouted at Abhishek Bachchan after the Bachchan family got Covid: ‘I thought I was in a police station instead of hospital’

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan share a good camaraderie. The two have worked together in films like Zameen, Bol Bachchan, and Yuva, among others. Devgn even produced Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. But, despite being close to each other, Devgn never talks to Bachchan sweetly. Rather, he is always in his ‘Singham mode’.

Bachchan had shared how Devgn fired at him when he had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan. During the promotions of The Big Bull on The Kapil Sharma Show, junior Bachchan narrated, “When dad tested positive for Covid-19, I went to drop him at the hospital. Later, the doctor called me to inform me that I am also positive, and I should also get myself admitted to the hospital.” Later, his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

So, while Bachchan was making all the arrangements and was looking after his family, he got a call from Devgn, which he later regretted picking up. The moment Bachchan took Devgn’s call, he blasted him with questions, “What is this? What is going on? How has this happened to you?” Bachchan shared that he later realised why Devgn got angry with him even when he was ill. He revealed a few days before he tested positive for the coronavirus, he had met the Singham star at his home and probably he was scared that he might also get the virus.

But Devgn had his version of the story. The actor said he got angry at junior Bachchan because he told him that he got the virus from his father, Amitabh Bachchan. “When I asked him, how did this happen to you, he told me, ‘Dad ne mujhe diya hai’ (Dad has given me the virus). Maine bola vo bechaare ghar se nikle nahi, aur ye kabhi idhar dubbing ke liye jaa raha hai, kabhi udhar (I said Mr Bachchan had been sitting at home and it is you who has been going out for dubbing or for various reasons),” Devgn told Kapil. However, he made sure to regularly check up on the health of the Bachchans while they were grappling with Covid-19 in 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan first contracted Covid-19 in July 2020. He was then admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. He recently tested positive for the virus once again and he took to Twitter to inform his fans about the same. He tweeted, “I have just tested CoViD + positive. All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.” Now, the actor is back to work after recovering from the virus.