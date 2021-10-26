When Ajay Devgn found Kajol ‘loud, arrogant’, didn’t want to meet her again

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are the best example of opposites attract. The couple has been married for over two decades but when the two first started dating back in the 90s, their best friends advised them against it.

In fact, Ajay himself accepted that he didn’t like Kajol during their first meeting and was not very keen to see her again. In an old interview to Pioneer, the actor had said, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens.”

The two hit it off after that not-so-positive first meeting and married in 1999. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ajay had said his family is very happy with his wife, “(When Kajol and I got married) my family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in the house! But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative and I’m quiet.”

He had added, “Kajol and I are certainly perfect for each other, but everybody is different. I just urge people to let their partner be. Don’t try to change who they inherently are…I don’t know what attracted me to her. Actually, we both don’t know what it was…. We began talking, then we became friends and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally.”

Ajay and Kajol married in 1999 and have two children together, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee.