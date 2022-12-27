When Aishwarya Rai was in the running to play a Bond girl: ‘They were waiting on the sets, watching her…’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of the first leading ladies of Hindi cinema to make a move towards the west, and ended up appearing in a few Hollywood movies like The Last Legion (with Colin Firth), and The Pink Panther 2.

In fact, there was a time when she was leading the race to be the Bond girl in a Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond movie. However, that never happened.

Aishwarya Rai’s secretary at the time, Hari Singh, had confirmed as much to The Guardian, saying, “Yes, for Aishwarya, it’s something unbelievable. An international coordinating agency has approached us on behalf of the studio making the Bond movies.”

Aishwarya was shooting Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakee at the time with popular faces like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

“They were waiting on the sets and watching the rehearsals, with Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan and others. They are keen to cast her. Let’s see what Aishwarya has to say. We’d have to rework our earlier schedules,” her secretary had told the publication. According to reports, other female talents who were being considered for the part included Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Preity Zinta.

Aishwarya Rai recently made her comeback to the movies after a gap of four years with the super successful Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan I.