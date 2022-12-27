scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

When Aishwarya Rai was in the running to play a Bond girl: ‘They were waiting on the sets, watching her…’

Aishwarya Rai recently made her comeback to the movies after a gap of four years with the super successful Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan I.

aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai in a still from Pink Panther 2.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of the first leading ladies of Hindi cinema to make a move towards the west, and ended up appearing in a few Hollywood movies like The Last Legion (with Colin Firth), and The Pink Panther 2.

In fact, there was a time when she was leading the race to be the Bond girl in a Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond movie. However, that never happened.

Aishwarya Rai’s secretary at the time, Hari Singh, had confirmed as much to The Guardian, saying, “Yes, for Aishwarya, it’s something unbelievable. An international coordinating agency has approached us on behalf of the studio making the Bond movies.”

Also Read |When Aishwarya Rai said she would have been ‘lynched’ if she did Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘The film belonged to…’

Aishwarya was shooting Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakee at the time with popular faces like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

“They were waiting on the sets and watching the rehearsals, with Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan and others. They are keen to cast her. Let’s see what Aishwarya has to say. We’d have to rework our earlier schedules,” her secretary had told the publication. According to reports, other female talents who were being considered for the part included Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Preity Zinta.

Aishwarya Rai recently made her comeback to the movies after a gap of four years with the super successful Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan I.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 01:52:03 pm
Next Story

Jr NTR is ‘enjoying a New York minute’ with wife Lakshmi Pranathi. See here

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close