Friday, Dec 16, 2022

When Aishwarya Rai spoke against bikini round in Miss World, pageant cancelled it next year: 'Some of us from different nationalities…'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about not having the 'fittest beach body' while competing for the title of Miss World and Miss India.

aishwarya rai bachchan, aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about the swim-wear round in pageants.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world, had earlier opened up about not having the ‘perfect beach body.’ When competing in the pageants in 1994, the former beauty queen admitted that she did not feel comfortable donning a bikini. She had expressed this to the organisers as well, and they later cancelled the swimwear round in 2015. 

In an interview, Aishwarya said that she was speaking on behalf of the other contestants’ who shared the same sentiments. “After my pageant in 1994,  the bikini round was cancelled in 1995. I had expressed it to the organisers even then that it was not naturally comfortable for some of us belonging to different nationality to wear a bikini on ramp. I wasn’t speaking solely for me but for a lot of girls from countries where the swimwear round was not necessary.”

The actor added, “In fact for next three years they did away with the swimwear round and did a beach wear fashion show where contestants could showcase a beachwear. It was done like a normal fashion round and I felt thrilled with that.”

Julia Morley, the chairwoman of Miss World, told Elle magazine in 2014, “I really don’t want-I don’t need to see women just walking up and down in bikinis. It doesn’t do anything for the woman. And it doesn’t do anything for any of us.”

Talking about not having the perfect beach body, Aishwarya said, “When I became Miss World, I didn’t have the best beach body and I can say it on record and vouch for it that there were others in the 87 contestants who had a better body. Even in Miss India pageant, I didn’t have the fittest beach body.”

Aishwarya was last seen in the Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:10:10 am
